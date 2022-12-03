What to Expect at the US-Africa Leaders Summit

The US-Africa Leaders Summit takes place in Washington, DC, from December 13 to 15 2022. With 49 African leaders invited, the meeting is due to cover multiple aspects of the relationship between the US and Africa, including economic engagement, security, education, health and climate-related issues. Florie Liser has headed the Washington-based Corporate Council on Africa since 2017. During a career at the US State Department, where she served as assistant US trade representative for Africa, she helped structure and implement the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides African countries with tariff-free access to the US market. She spoke to African Business about what can be expected from the summit and the future of US trade and investment on the continent.

AFRICAN BUSINESS