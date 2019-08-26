What To Expect At Lagos Startup Week 2019

Organisers of the annual Lagos Startup Week have announced the fifth edition will hold between 23rd – 28th of September, 2019.



As always, this year’s edition is expected to showcase Lagos’ burgeoning startup community and bring together entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and tech enthusiasts for a full week of learning and networking.



The festival has grown to an event of international acclaim in the past five years and has been able to attract big tech players such as Steve Case (Founder of AOL), Jean Case , Oluyomi Ojo (Printivo) and a lot of seasoned global investors from companies such as Accion, Y-Combinator, Case Foundation, Techstars, Seedstars, Village Capital, IFC – World Bank and British Council.



This year’s edition themed “Collaboration- Together We Can Achieve More”, the week-long marathon event will host over 30 speakers with a targeted 4000 participants (both locally and internationally). Also, there will be 50 satellite events hosted by Hubs, startups and ESO’s from around Nigeria.



This event will bring together many of the brightest minds from the international startup and technology scene for the fifth time at several locations: Allianz France, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Facebook NG-Hub and other Tech Clusters across the City.



It is focusing on several key aspects such as New Communities, Corporate Innovation, Edtech, Women Who Launch, The Future of Urban Mobility, Technical Masterclasses, etc.



This year’s Lagos Startup Week would be collaborating with other Hubs, Tech Startups, Independent Organisers across the city such as Tedx Yaba, Money Africa,l

Major side attractions include the two different events that would happen this year: The Women who Launch Summit and Startup Lagos Satellite Events.



The Women Who launch summit is aimed at recognizing, encouraging and promoting female leadership in tech. While the Satellite events is an intimate program of Lagos Startup Week events that takes place concurrent to the Lagos Startup Week.



Partner Prime Startups and Co-organizer of Lagos Startup Week Olumide Olayinka said “The collaboration between LSW and other stakeholders in the ecosystem is another great indicator of the interdisciplinary approach we’ve taken from the very beginning. By working together we are driving forward the Inclusiveness and interconnectedness of various talents and encouraging communication and exchange that will, as the new format’s name indicates, lead to facilitating new developments and ideas.”



“We’re excited to roll out our best community-driven conference yet,” said Olumide Olayinka, “You asked, and we responded – with new specialized tracks and evening sessions, there’s something for everyone.”

