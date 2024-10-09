What Does the Farmgate Scandal Mean for Ramaphosa’s Future?

By / / Top 10 News

Three suspects are set to appear in court over the 2020 break-in at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, where they allegedly stole millions in foreign currency hidden in furniture. The scandal, known as “Farmgate,” nearly cost Ramaphosa his ANC leadership in 2022 and contributed to the ANC losing its majority in the recently held 2024 elections. The case came to light in 2022 when South Africa’s former spy chief, Arthur Fraser, accused Ramaphosa of money laundering and covering up the theft. According to Fraser, the thieves had carted away at least $4 million in foreign cash. Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing and noted that the cash was from the sale of game. He also said that the thieves had carted away less than Fraser claimed. South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog has since cleared him of violating his duties. However, questions remain about tax reporting. Nonetheless, the current government shields him from impeachment.

SOURCE: REUTERS

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.