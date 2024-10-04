What are the Core Issues in the Upcoming Mozambique Elections?

Mozambicans are set to vote next week in presidential and legislative elections that are likely to extend the ruling Frelimo party’s decades-long grip on power. The elections come amid significant challenges, including an Islamist insurgency linked to ISIS that began in 2017 in Cabo Delgado and has led to thousands of deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands. The insurgency has also impacted multi-billion-dollar gas projects aimed at boosting the economy, with major developments stalled due to security concerns. Additionally, Mozambique is still grappling with the fallout from a $1.5 billion tuna bond scandal, which saw the IMF and other donors temporarily cut off support to the country, leading to a currency collapse and debt default. Climate change poses another threat, with extreme weather events like droughts and cyclones wreaking havoc on the country. These issues will be on the minds of Mozambicans as they head to the polls to vote for their next president.

SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN