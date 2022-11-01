Western Intelligence Called Out for Causing Panic

A top adviser to Nigeria’s government has described as “irresponsible” and “unnecessary” the recent warnings by several Western countries of possible terror attacks in the capital Abuja and elsewhere in the country. Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari held emergency meetings on Monday with security chiefs after several foreign missions issued terror warnings last week for the capital. The U.S., UK, Ireland, Canada, Germany, Turkey and Austria last week issued advisories to their citizens warning against non-essential travel to Nigeria. Nigerian authorities insist the country is safe and that there is no cause for alarm. But the warning caused fears among residents and led to the shutdown of businesses and activities. In June, authorities blamed Islamic State West Africa Province or ISWAP for an attack on a church in southwest Nigeria that killed 40 worshippers. It was the first attack in the region to be blamed on a terrorist group.

SOURCE: VOA