West African Regional Stock Exchange Roadshow Comes To Johannesburg

West Africa’s linked economies offer stability for stock market investors

The Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM), one of the world’s most successful regional stock exchanges, linking eight West African countries with a stable currency and fast growth, is coming to South Africa to outline investment opportunities. The BRVM, headquartered in investment destination Côte d’Ivoire, will meet South African fund managers and market experts on March 14 at “BRVM Investment Days in Johannesburg”.

This exclusive investor forum is the first stop of a global 2018 BRVM roadshow and will provide an opportunity for potential investors meet with BRVM’s CEO, Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve and the CEOs of listed companies such as Sonatel and ETI, as well as Brokers (SGI) and Asset Managers (SGO), etc.

Dr. Amenounve will outline strategic developments on the exchange, including: investor-friendly trading and disclosure, working with London and Casablanca stock exchanges to boost growth companies in the region, and a board for mining companies after big discoveries in the region.

Other speakers are:

Dominic Bruynseels , Regional CEO West Africa for Standard Bank, which sees the potential for growth in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) region and opened its first branch in Côte d’Ivoire in August 2017

Samira Mensah , Associate Director of Standard & Poor's Global Ratings, with an overview of banks in the region as well as fixed income and other securities

, Associate Director of Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, with an overview of banks in the region as well as fixed income and other securities Michael Barnes, Head of Sales and Trading at stockbroker African Alliance, one of the leading South African stockbrokers for trading on the BRVM exchange

The speakers will share insights on the economies – the IMF forecasts growth at 6.5% or 6.6% a year across the region until 2021 – and on sectors, shares and key investment themes. It is a unique opportunity for South African institutions to learn more about the potential of Africa as regional links become stronger.

WAEMU combines eight West African countries with a population of 110 million: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. WAEMU shares a single currency, the CFA franc, which is linked to the value of the euro (EUR), and a single central bank and capital markets regulator.

Dr. Amenounve says: “South African investors are taking increasing interest in the opportunities in Africa as the world’s long-term growth story. The West African region offers fast, diversified growth and interesting lessons on regional development and economic linkages. In our countries, demographics, development, technology and increasing productivity all offer opportunities and the regulated exchange market offers liquidity and support to investors.”

The BRVM has 45 listed companies and is Africa’s sixth biggest exchange in terms of market capitalization with $12.5 billion in shares listed at end December 2017, plus 32 government and corporate bonds and five sukuk. To register online, please visit www.brvminvestmentdays.org.