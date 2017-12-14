West Africa Power Summit 2018, 7th- 9th March, Dakar, Senegal

“Meeting the technological, financial and regulatory challenges to ECOWAS energy ambitions”

In March 2018, Dakar, Senegal will play host to West Africa’s No.1 B2B Power event, which will bring together the senior decision makers from across the ECOWAS region.

The West Africa Power Summit hosted by Vale Media Group, the Sub-Saharan African B2B events company, will provide a platform to address some key challenges of investments for green energy power initiatives, developing new green power infrastructure, integrating green power assets to aging grid infrastructure, regional power pooling and much more. The Summit will bring together Ministries of Power & Energy, State Power providers, Public – Private partnerships (PPP), Independent Power Producers (IPP’s) and key solution providers to tackle some of the most pressing issues within the African Power industry.

