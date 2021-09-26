Wellness Destinations in Africa to Get away from it All

Dubbed “an oasis in the wilderness”, Bushmans Kloof is set on a 7 500-hectare private reserve. Getting there is an experience in itself, showcasing the charming seaside town of Paternoster and one of the oldest towns in South Africa called Clanwilliam. Kisawa, located on Benguerra Island in Mozambique, celebrates culture and nature. To get there, travellers take a flight to Vilankulo Airport with the option of then travelling via helicopter charter or a private boat. Baraza Resort and Spa is Zanzibar’s most exclusive boutique resort. The 5-star all-inclusive hotel boasts 30 villas with Arab, Swahili and Indian architectural styles; think Swahili arches, intricately carved cement, antiques, handmade furniture, and intricate brass lanterns. An hour’s drive from Durban will take you to Brookdale Health Hydro. The Nottingham Road attraction in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands offers a holistic health package designed to bring balance to your life.

SOURCE: IOL

