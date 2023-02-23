Following a rigorous review, WeLight has become the first company in Madagascar to achieve the B Corporation (B Corp) certification, an international label for companies that meet the highest standards of environmental and social performance. WeLight Madagascar in now part of a community of 50 certified B Corps in Africa. This prestigious recognition highlights WeLight’s commitment to creating a positive and meaningful impact on its entire ecosystem, while contributing to a more inclusive and regenerative economy.

The B Corp certification is the only one that considers all dimensions of social and environmental performance: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. This label was created in the United States in 2006 and has become an essential reference for committed companies.

WeLight Madagascar received an overall score of 148.5 points, largely exceeding the average score of 96 points for B Corp certified companies. This score ranks the company among the most impactful in Africa. It also reflects WeLight’s specific business consisting of providing access to reliable, clean, and productive electricity to people in rural areas. WeLight’s solutions address the energy challenges of Madagascar, where the electricity access rate is around 15%.

This certification encourages WeLight to further and better pursue its mission to accompany the economic and social growth of rural areas, and to contribute to the sustainable transformation of the energy sector on the African continent.

Ngwing Kimani, B Lab East Africa Executive Director, says: “Being able to welcome WeLight to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and really help spread the idea in Africa that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit”.

Romain de Villeneuve, CEO, WeLight Madagascar: « We are honored to join the selective B Corp community in Africa, and to become the first certified company in Madagascar. This label confirms that the values and impact created by WeLight are truly at the service of sharing and benefiting all stakeholders.”