Welcome to One of Juba’s Most Sought-after Night Out Spot

For just over one US dollar spectators gain access to the hall of laughter. Juba’s Kilkilu Ana Comedy Show is a weekly comedy night. Stand-up acts, poetry readings and music shows have no trouble drawing crowds eager for distraction and solace. Indeed, after a civil war, South Sudanese still suffered from violence fuelled by various armed groups. Comedians have also been able to push boundaries about many hot-button issues. Akau Jambo, South Sudan’s highest-profile comedian, said comedy should hold the powerful to account and he sought to pose difficult questions in a thoughtful manner. Kilkilu Ana Comedy Show is hardly the only show in town and Juba will host its 2nd international comedy festival in April.

AFRICA NEWS