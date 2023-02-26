Welcome to One of Juba’s Most Sought-after Night Out Spot

Top 10 News / February 26, 2023 / By

For just over one US dollar spectators gain access to the hall of laughter. Juba’s Kilkilu Ana Comedy Show is a weekly comedy night. Stand-up acts, poetry readings and music shows have no trouble drawing crowds eager for distraction and solace. Indeed, after a civil war, South Sudanese still suffered from violence fuelled by various armed groups. Comedians have also been able to push boundaries about many hot-button issues. Akau Jambo, South Sudan’s highest-profile comedian, said comedy should hold the powerful to account and he sought to pose difficult questions in a thoughtful manner. Kilkilu Ana Comedy Show is hardly the only show in town and Juba will host its 2nd international comedy festival in April.

AFRICA NEWS

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here