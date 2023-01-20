#WEF23: The Return of Manufacturing

WEF2023, World Economic Forum / January 20, 2023 / By

Speakers: Teresa Clarke, Roland Busch, Bandar Alkhorayef, Jacqueline Poh, Gretchen Whitmer, Michel Doukeris, Francisco Betti

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here