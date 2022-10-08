Wealth Preservation, across the Continent, is Key to the Growth of any Economy

The world of wealth is ever-changing, yet everlasting. High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) across the continent are constantly having to keep up with their wealth and the factors that impact it; like the pandemic, rising inflation and the economy’s boom and bust cycles. That is why safeguarding their money is of the utmost importance. For the first time in 11 years, FORBES AFRICA is honoring the keepers of these vaults, who have persevered, come rain, shine or Covid-19. Whether you’re a corporate titan or a CEO, wealth advisors and managers play a critical role in seamlessly protecting the wealth of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), who by definition have liquid financial assets of over $1 million. According to a 2019-2020 report by New World Wealth, people living in South Africa together hold $636 billion in wealth. Furthermore, around $267 billion (42%) of this is held by millionaires (HNWIs). In 2019, the average South African individual has net assets of approximately $11,000 (wealth per capita).

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA