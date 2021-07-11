JIVA!, a new Netflix series about the South African street dance scene has rocketed to the top of the ratings charts, and it’s due in no small part to the talents of its lead performer, Noxolo Dlamini. In her role as Ntombi, a struggling young woman who enters a dance contest for a lift, she has captured hearts and wowed audiences with her incredible energy and amazing dance skills. Her schooling provided the groundwork for her passions. She joined the dance and drama club at The National School of the Arts for Dramatic Art, in Johannesburg where her first dance lesson was learning the Spanish flamenco. But her heart, she recalls, was really in theatre.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
We Certainly Hope that Noxolo Dlamini’s Role in Netflix’s JIVA! Will Propel Her Entertainment Career to Crazy Heights
