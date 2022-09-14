We Are EGG the ‘Selfridges’ of Africa heading to Rosebank

While the international retail industry has faced turbulent times amid the pandemic, South Africa has been experiencing a more optimistic trajectory with its new store openings. Recent retail stats have been a mixed bag however despite the current economic climate, households are spending more on clothing and footwear. It’s quite perfect timing for the award-winning next generation experiential department store, We Are EGG, who are scheduled to launch their second department store at the ZONE at Rosebank later this month.
Originally launched in Cavendish Square in December 2020, in the thick of the Covid-19 lockdown, by retail mavericks Paul Simon, the founder of YDE and Arie Fabian of the Fabiani brand, in a pioneering partnership with Old Mutual. EGG Cavendish has seen impressive numbers in the first 2 years of trading, which bodes well for the new Rosebank opening. The new Rosebank store has been specifically created with the Joburg shopper/customer in mind and has been built on a similar model to the iconic UK based Selfridges concept. The new store will be located at the Zone in Rosebank, boasting 3000 SQM of beautifully curated local and international men’s, women’s and kids fashion, beauty, home and jewellery departments + a high-energy, quintessential restaurant & bar, all under one roof.
Selfridges has changed the way we shop and has shaped global culture; the iconic department store is one of the biggest department stores in London and one of the most modern. Much like Selfridges, We Are EGG Rosebank is a mecca for not only fashion enthusiasts, but all lovers of high-end retail experiences appealing to the hyper connected Joburg customer. With the spirit of an independent, EGG has the scale of a department store boasting the very best local and international brands including Rich Mnisi, PUMA, Converse, New Balance, Birkenstock, The North Face, Crystal Birch, swiitchbeauty®, lelive.africa , SKOON and Goodleaf to mention a few.
WHY ROSEBANK?
In recent years Rosebank has emerged as the new trendy spot in Johannesburg, it has become increasingly popular with tenants due to its urban, art pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood/community and the precinct is now winning the race for tenants against Sandton. Conveniently located between various different key city nodes – Rosebank’s scale supports both corporate and residential buildings, making for a unique and enriching lifestyle mix. With so much to see and do, Rosebank is a must-experience destination when visiting Jozi – even if you’re a Jozi resident. It is also a stop on the Gautrain and 50% of buyers in Rosebank in the last year have been between 18 to 35 years, indicating that it is becoming the next “it” spot among young professionals and first-home buyers providing broad access to the right customers, an influx of local & international businesses, embassies and hottest new restaurants and hotels.
We Are EGG The Zone @ Rosebank will open its doors on Thursday 29 September 2022.