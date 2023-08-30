WATISE 2023: Respite for Consumers as NCC, ALTON and Others Meet to Tackle Critical Telecoms Infrastructure Issues

LAGOS, Nigeria, 30 August 2023 /African Media Agency (AMA)/- Respite beckons for telecoms consumers in West Africa over poor network issues as critical stakeholders in the industry converge in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria at the maiden edition of the West Africa Telecoms Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition (WATISE) designed to tackle the challenges of telecoms Infrastructure which is affecting the growth of the region’s digital economy.

Expected at the event is the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Director General of Nigerian Information and Technology Development Agency(NITDA), Mr kashifu Inuwa, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr Gbenga Adebayo and other stakeholders.

The event, which already has registered participants from Tunisia, Egypt, Republic of Benin will explore the abundant investment opportunities in the tech sector with the aim of attracting more investors into the sector.

Holding from October 3 to 4 at Oriental Hotel Lagos, it has as its theme: ‘The Future of Infrastructure, Connectivity and Services: A New Interdependent Ecosystem of Partners’, and it will bring together leading industry telcos and ICT players to learn, share, shape the industry and provide business networking opportunities.

Discussions will also x-ray market relevant digital transformation trends and development related with the telecom infrastructure such as Submarine, Connectivity, Security, Data center landscape Internet Xchange and Wholesale Digital Transformation.

Predominantly, there will be focus be on infrastructure and content and convene more than 200+ global companies in segments such as: Data/ Capacity, Submarine, Content Providers, Technology Providers, Internet Exchanges (IX), Security, Datacenters, Cloud, and other related segments.

Making the announcement of the upcoming event in Lagos, Country Editor, TechnologyMirror, Isaiah Erhiawarien, said the sub-regional forum will create opportunities for establishing strategic alliances and partnerships amongst local and foreign investors for the purpose of expanding ICT networks in Nigeria and West Africa.

In his words: “WATISE 2023 is expected to provide a platform for organisations to showcase emerging innovative products and solutions. Specifically, the forum will bring together ICT stakeholders, government, and foreign missions to x-ray and chart a new course for the future of Africa’s digital economy.

“Also, through this event, stakeholders are expected to actively engage the government and other relevant agencies to the widespread deployment of digital technology innovations across the continent.”

He highlighted that the event is an exclusive wholesale telecom operator and service provider gathering that will offer them opportunity to meet more than 300+ industry players from regional and international telecom operators, network with peers and eco partners in a private, relaxed, and exclusive community environment and join knowledge sharing executive panel sessions

Key industry players expected as participants at the summit are top and middle-level managers from Telecom operators; 4G service/solution providers; Telecom tower manufacturers; Policymakers and regulators; Power solution providers; 5G technology providers; Legal and management consultants; Civil contractors; Financial institutions; Renewable energy companies, etc.

WATISE, which already has the support of the telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is being organised by TechX Innovation Hub, a well-equipped Tech hub in Nigeria and TechnologyMirror, a leading technology news and information website and winner of the Best Startups Supportive Online Media, 2022.

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of WATISE.

MEDIA CONTACT:

justadejumoh@gmail.com

+234 802 952 0717

West Africa Telecoms Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition

Convener

Mr Tony Ojobo

Former Public Affairs Director, Nigerian Communications Commission

And Founder TechX Innovation Hub

08033141630

Co-Convener

Isaiah Erhiawarien

Country Editor, TechnologyMirror

08023313302

BUSINESS LINE: 07080639721

The post WATISE 2023: Respite for Consumers as NCC, ALTON and Others Meet to Tackle Critical Telecoms Infrastructure Issues appeared first on African Media Agency.