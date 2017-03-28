In 2016 Wasai was working at an office that was located next to a tailors shop. One day as she was leaving to go home in the evening, she saw a wastebasket with a bag full of fabric pieces that were going to be trashed by the tailors. She requested the tailors to let her have it, which they happily did. She collected the bag, took it home and cleaned it. At the moment she was not sure about what she would do with the trash but she was excited to have it because she has always loved patterns. “I felt bad to see the lovely pieces of fabric going to waste and thought I could transform them to something valuable, although I didn’t know what I would do with them yet,” says Wasai. That was how she got her first batch of raw material which she cherishes in the same way the tailor values it before rendering it not useful anymore.

After that she made her first product, a book cover and the reaction of her friends and family was amazing. She started receiving orders from them, each one wanting to own a piece of her new creation. She also started receiving orders from different individuals who had seen the few pieces she had made for family and friends. “This was a very wonderful moment for me to see my work being appreciated. I had not imagined that people would be intrigued with it the way they were,” she says.

Today Wasai receives fabric pieces from her friends who collect and bring to her to use. She says she draws her inspiration from the fact that she is able to give trash a second chance. Before the fabric pieces are turned into art pieces she cleans them, getting rid of all dust or any dirt that might give her final product a bad look. She notes that the cleaning is necessary for the sake of her general hygiene and that of the client. Apart from the fabrics, she also upcycles the other materials which she uses such as wood and plastic.