My message to the young person who is afraid to pursue his or her dream and talent is defy the odds and be great
Some forms of art and Fashion are widely known to give a new lifeline to by-products and some of our day-to-day trash.
This is always a plus in a world where consumerism is the order of the day and the need for sustainability is on the rise. This type of art and fashion comes with immense possibilities and Wasai Evilidah is a living testimony of that. Wasai is the founder and creator of ‘Art by Wasai’, a new style of art that is the talk of the town in Nairobi. She uses pieces of fabric thrown away by tailors, to come up with magnificent fabric collage wall hangings, book covers, and telephone covers among other designs.
Wasai is the first and only artist in Kenya to upcycle trashed African fabric pieces to create art pieces which are now causing enthusiasm among art lovers in Nairobi.
I met Wasai in her art space in Kasarani, in the outskirts of Nairobi. The space is elegantly arranged, complete pieces placed on one side according to size, fragility and type. The raw materials on the other side of the room, with everything clearly labeled. Before I settle in and we start the interview, I take a few minutes to watch her work on her latest piece, a wall hanging. She selects a piece of fabric from her collection inside a bag next to her, she looks at it and puts it back in the bag, which to my estimation contains hundreds if not thousands of pieces of African fabrics.
Wasai picks another piece, lifts it up and examines it keenly, she smiles and mutters ‘perfect. This is exactly what I needed.’ Using scissors, she trims it into her desired size. She then smears it with adhesive, then cautiously and with precision places it on the PVC foam board which is her canvas. It has already taken shape and you cannot miss to notice how meticulous each piece of fabric has been placed creating a beautiful flow of pattern, even though each piece of fabric has a different pattern.
She has been working on this piece for the past one day and there are more remaining. “This will be complete and ready for the market in the next two days,” she says. The complete piece will be fixed inside a wooden frame with a glass, to give it a clear glossy look while keeping it clean and safe. She makes different sizes on the PVC foam board. She frames some complete with a glass top while others are not. The smallest size being an A5 size and the biggest an A1. The smallest size takes half a day to be completed while the largest take a full week.
Giving a new look to vintage telephones
After this piece she intends to continue working on her vintage telephone series. This series is also a hit with art lovers and collectors of vintage stuff. On this series, she plasters vintage corded retro telephones and other traditional corded telephones with a collage of African fabric pieces giving the telephones a new appealing look. “On this series it depends with the phone type and design but averagely it takes one whole day to complete one telephone,” she says. Going through her gallery and you notice the spontaneity of each piece. Made with almost the same materials but each piece has a sense of distinctiveness from the other. She says that each piece she works on, she gives it a touch of its own, to give each client a unique product.
Her love for art started at a tender age in primary school where she used to make jewelry and photo frames in her arts and crafts classes. She started nurturing her talent from then. Her parents also exposed her to arts and other extra curriculum activities. “My parents were strict but gave me the freedom and exposure I needed to pursue arts,” she says.
Through the years Wasai has been able to experiment with various forms of arts and interact with likeminded people. According to her, she has done a lot of pencil drawings, photography and fashion designs. She has always been a spontaneous artist who likes transforming the least expected materials into classic art pieces and it is not by coincidence that she fell in love with her current style.
Collecting her first batch of raw material from a litterbin
In 2016 Wasai was working at an office that was located next to a tailors shop. One day as she was leaving to go home in the evening, she saw a wastebasket with a bag full of fabric pieces that were going to be trashed by the tailors. She requested the tailors to let her have it, which they happily did. She collected the bag, took it home and cleaned it. At the moment she was not sure about what she would do with the trash but she was excited to have it because she has always loved patterns. “I felt bad to see the lovely pieces of fabric going to waste and thought I could transform them to something valuable, although I didn’t know what I would do with them yet,” says Wasai. That was how she got her first batch of raw material which she cherishes in the same way the tailor values it before rendering it not useful anymore.
After that she made her first product, a book cover and the reaction of her friends and family was amazing. She started receiving orders from them, each one wanting to own a piece of her new creation. She also started receiving orders from different individuals who had seen the few pieces she had made for family and friends. “This was a very wonderful moment for me to see my work being appreciated. I had not imagined that people would be intrigued with it the way they were,” she says.
Today Wasai receives fabric pieces from her friends who collect and bring to her to use. She says she draws her inspiration from the fact that she is able to give trash a second chance. Before the fabric pieces are turned into art pieces she cleans them, getting rid of all dust or any dirt that might give her final product a bad look. She notes that the cleaning is necessary for the sake of her general hygiene and that of the client. Apart from the fabrics, she also upcycles the other materials which she uses such as wood and plastic.
Left the university to pursue her passion
Before venturing into Arts by Wasai, the 23 year old artist was pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations in Nairobi where she decided to leave after the second year to pursue arts full-time. This did not go well with some of her close relatives who could not understand why she left the university to pursue a career in arts.
“Some of my family members were opposed to this idea but I had already made up my mind,” she says. She adds that she left the course because she was not passionate with it the way she was passionate with art. “When I joined campus I was scared to tell my parents that I wanted to pursue arts but along the line I realized I could not go on with something I am not passionate about,” she adds. However, she is quick to note that she intends to go back to university to pursue a course that she is passionate about.
Marketing her art pieces online
After making her first pieces people started understanding her new style of art and appreciating it even more. Her friends and family are now her biggest supporters and they help her reach out to clients. She also appreciates the opportunities created by digital technology as she markets her products online. She notes that Kenyans are tech savvy which makes it easier for her to market the pieces online on various platforms such as social media sites and online markets. This also elicited the need for her to learn how best to sell online. She enrolled for a five months Digital Marketing course in a Nairobi college.
Like many other artists, Wasai has faced a few challenges along the way. She says the most notable is when a potential buyer insists on a price cut that is below the resources she has invested in the piece. “There’s nothing as bad as telling an artist that you know someone who can make what he or she makes at a lower price, without considering the amount of time and other resources invested,” she says. When pricing her art pieces, Wasai always considers factors like time and labor invested. They also vary depending on size and style of the piece. The prices vary from $4 to $200 depending on the said factors.
The visual arts industry in Kenya and Africa has grown exponentially over the last few decades. With it comes to a new breed of ‘artpreneurs ‘like Wasai who are pushing the boundaries to create new products for a new market, supply and satisfy that market. The sector is big and she says that her achievements can be attributed to the fact that she discovered her niche and she has been pursuing that. She plans to expand in the future and venture into other forms of art such as dance and music. “I see a boundless future in arts and my guiding principle is to research, discover, fail and learn,” says Wasai.
She believes that she is able to pursue a career in arts because she had the courage to defy the odds and follow her passion. This she says should be an encouragement to young people who are afraid to follow their dreams because they might be perceived as unconventional or someone close to them does not want them to pursue it. “My message to the young person who is afraid to pursue his or her dream and talent is defy the odds and be great,” says Wasai