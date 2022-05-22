Warner Music South Africa announced their evolution to Warner Music Africa, the news was broken at an exclusive launch held on 11th May 2022 at their offices in Hyde Park.
In collaboration with renowned visual artist Masonwabe Ntloko, Warner Music Africa’s office transformation represented, Managing Director & Senior Vice President of Special Projects, Temi Adeniji’s vantage of music being the ‘truest expression of culture’.
Having started her new role as MD end of last year, her desire to transform, grow the talent, and tap into the greatness this continent has to offer has been at the forefront of paving the future of Warner Music Africa. “It was important as we’re starting this new journey to have visual artists in collaboration with us to bring our new story to life” comments Adeniji.
This initiative was supported by Warner Music DEI, led by Dr. Maurice Stinnett, in furtherance of the global mission to transform the company’s approach towards inclusivity.
Warner Music Africa’s newest signings, Rouge, Sizwe Alakine, and Kiddo CSA, were all in attendance. Rouge, the most recent of the signings, is currently in studio and spoke about what her immediate future holds. Both Sizwe Alakine and Kiddo CSA dazzled the guests with performances of unreleased music.
Masonwabe was also present at the launch. Masonwabe’s previous collaborations include YogiSip and Markhams. “My path has always been connected to music; this collaboration has been very exciting.”