Warner Music Africa is elated to announce their new partnership with Lacuna Creative Studios. The two entities join forces following Lacuna’s successful relationship with WMA in capturing the upcoming Inkabi Zezwe six-part documentary series to the making of Sjava and Big Zulu’s ‘Ukhamba’ album.

In an industry where visual media is a growing key vehicle for connecting to audiences, the partnership builds on WMA’s vision of placing themselves as an on-the-pulse multimedia company. It is an extension that realizes the vision of WMA’s Managing Director, Temi Adeniji to expand into the visual long content format as the natural next progression as visuals bring the sound of music to life through vivid storytelling.

Lacuna Creative Studios offers transformative post-production solutions for innovative commercials, TV shows, and films. They believe the future begins with inspiring visuals and provide media that push the boundaries of post-production through tailored cinematic styling. Their portfolio features various notable projects including DELICIOUS FEST, AFWID, NASTY C IVYSON TOUR, and more recently, the Inkabi Zezwe Tour alongside Warner Music Africa.

Lacuna will be creating key visual media for WMA’s local and international repertoire. Additionally, Lacuna will also train young aspiring artists in the field of visual storytelling, through Warner Music Africa’s youth development program called Culture Shifters – an initiative created in response to calls to ‘opening up the industry’ by providing aspiring art students key industry learning opportunities.

Speaking to the partnership WMA’s MD, Temilade Adeniji: “As we continue to grow our footprint in South Africa and on the continent, the importance of expanding our footprint in terms of content (both long and short-form) in order to support our artists, labels, and partners cannot be understated. Our collaboration with Lacuna is an important step in building out this capacity for us as a business and we could not be more excited to dive into a range of projects that are already in development”

Lacuna’s Creative Director, Kudakwashe Mpambawashe shared that “In all my years in the industry one thing has remained true, collaboration is key. I’m excited about this partnership and can’t wait to continue to make magic with the Warner Music Africa team.” Fellow Creative Producer Malope Makola also echoed that “As Lacuna Creative Studios we are absolutely elated to embark on this incredible journey with Warner Music Africa. This partnership represents an important stride forward for us in our mission to tell true African stories on our beloved continent. To be recognized as their preferred content partner is both humbling and inspiring. Together, we will unlock new dimensions of creativity and empower authentic African voices to resonate with audiences worldwide.”