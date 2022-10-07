The results of the 18th Sunday Times GenNext Awards, conducted by Yellowood, have been announced, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ channels and cartoon shows have once again dominated the television category.

Cartoon Network has, for the seventh year in a row, come in as the #1 ‘Coolest Kids TV Channel’ with Boomerang following closely behind in the #3 spot. Not only has Cartoon Network snatched the top spot in this category, but it has featured as the third ‘Coolest TV Channel’ among kids in this category, and it continues to be the #1 ‘Coolest TV Channel’ among males.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s performance went unmatched in the ‘Coolest Cartoon Shows’ category, with seven shows in the top 10. Boomerang’s Mr Bean: The Animated Series took the top spot, and its famous cat and mouse dynamo duo, Tom & Jerry, came in second place. Cartoon Network’s The Regular Show, Dragon Ball Z, and Teen Titans took the #3, #4, and #6 spots, respectively, and Boomerang’s Masha and the Bear took the overall 8th position in the category!

Both Cartoon Network and Boomerang have proven to be undisputed in the pay-TV kid’s channels in the first semester of 2022, maintaining their ongoing ranking as the number one and two channels, dominating every demographic, reaching on average more than 5,1 million kids (4-14-years-old) every month.

Ariane Suveg, VP Head of Kids Channels, Warner Bros. Discovery France, Africa and Israel, says: “We are extremely proud of this year’s results! It is wonderful to watch our channels and characters live, grow and thrive – especially in such a competitive environment where audiences are unequivocally spoiled for choice. We have been the number one ‘Coolest Kids TV Channel’ and ‘Coolest Cartoon Show’ for several years. This is testimony that our kids’ channels have entrenched themselves in the South African youth and are seen to be cool and widely loved!”

With a sample of over 12 000 youths aged 8 to 30 years, the Sunday Times GenNext is the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey. It is considered a leading barometer of what South Africa’s kids, teens and young adults find on-trend and aspirational, delivering insights valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals alike.