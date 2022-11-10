Wakanda Forever: Black Panther Is Inspired By Africa

Top 10 News / November 10, 2022 / By

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever says they drew inspiration for their characters in the sequel from Africa. Winston Duke, in particular, was inspired by the Igbo community, on which he based M’baku’s character.

The African premiere took place on Sunday, November 6, in Lagos, Nigeria, and was described by the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, as “as significant as it gets.” The second installment follows the people of Wakanda as they fight to protect their country from intervening world powers and a new formidable threat in the aftermath of King T’Challa’s death.

BBC

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here