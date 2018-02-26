Wakanda and the Un-Hoteping of Pan-Africanism

“The LE-VELS!” was something repeated over and over again in the lobby by many of the attendees of the screening that night, accompanied by the very South African expression “Yoh!”. We were all in sheer wonderment by what Ryan Coogler and his team accomplished and used these expressions to try and capture the thought and sentiment the film inspired in each of us as we walked out of the theatre. In the days that followed, in many a Whatsapp and Instagram chat group, I began to unpack Black Panther and its themes with friends in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria. From the place of the African woman, to the African-American/African convo, to displacement, to tech, to the role of the “colonizer” we dissected, discussed, and most importantly planned — we all felt a call to action.

It is time for us to re-establish Pan-Africanism in a modern context. Whether through travel, the exchange of ideas, creative collaborations, technology, or innovation — going back to Africa and re-establishing our bonds is no longer the realm of the “Hotep”.

For me, living in Africa at once brought the reckoning of being a descendent of slaves, the pride of being a beneficiary of my ancestors resilience through that experience, and the frustration of separation from traditions that are much needed in our families, but also the bypassing of some of the tribal and ethnic conflicts that are preventing some of my counterparts on the continent from truly flourishing as they should.

Living in Africa at this very moment has got to be one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made. It allows me a window into all worlds of Wakanda and provides the context and connectivity required to be a thoughtful convener in the modern age.

On my 15 hour flight to Atlanta and with that good in-flight Wifi (shout out to Delta Airlines) I began to look at Black Panther’s impact in America, my country of birth. Meme after meme, Instagram post after Instagram post, I saw something I had hoped to see my entire life — us being proud of who we are. Us being energized by the power that lies in connecting to who we are both as descendants of enslaved Africans brought to America and as descendants of the Africans whose traditions, intelligence, and advancements were represented by the mythological Kingdom of Wakanda.

As I sat in the theatre watching Black Panther for the second time with my nine year old son, I listened with pride as he was quick to point out which scenes looked like South Africa and how the Jabari’s sounded Ghanaian to him (his closest point of reference although I know they were Naija) and how those blankets looked like they were from Lesotho. I shed tears again at the opportunity before us.

It is rare that a superhero movie calls us to be superheroes, and that a billion dollar Hollywood franchise so aptly taps into our story.

It is our time to set aside the colonizer from our narrative and heal our wounds together. We can no longer be bound by the fractures of our history but must use our unique and collective strengths to forge a new path forward. The time is now, #WakandaForever

P.S. It’s only right that I use this time to invite you to “Wakanda”. TSTMKRS just launched the world’s first culture-driven experiences marketplace. It’s a tech-driven platform that let’s you explore African cities with the insiders. We are in private beta and could really use your feedback. You can sign up for an invitation code at beta.tastemakersafrica.com and please do tell us what you think!