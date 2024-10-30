Wagner Group Deepens Influence in Africa, Boosting Russia’s Strategic Presence

The Russian Wagner Group has solidified its presence in Africa, furthering Moscow’s influence through military cooperation and economic engagements. After leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death, Wagner units were integrated into Russia’s “Africa Corps” under the Defense Ministry. This move allowed the ministry to maintain control over local operatives while also enhancing Russian interests. In nations like the Central African Republic (CAR), Wagner offers protection to leaders and support to government troops in exchange for mining and trade privileges. It has also established influence hubs in Libya and Sudan. Beyond military assistance, Russia spreads anti-Western propaganda and fosters cultural ties across the continent, bolstered by institutions like the Russian House in CAR. Furthermore, the Wagner Group offers so-called “regime survival packages,” particularly in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, that reinforce the ruling governments’ grip on power, positioning Russia as a key player in Africa’s evolving geopolitical landscape.



SOURCE: DW