Vodafone Egypt Deploys Nokia Subscriber Data Management Over Telco Cloud For Faster Rollout Of LTE Services

Vodafone Egypt can consolidate data across different networks with Nokia Subscriber Data Management (SDM)

Deployment paves way for faster rollout of 4G services and enables a simpler operational model

Nokia is deploying a cloud-based Subscriber Data Management (SDM) solution that enables Vodafone Egypt to offer innovative services to its 4G customers. The deployment, under the Spring SDM project, helps Egypt’s largest service provider to continue transforming its operations around telco cloud technology.

The adoption of Nokia’s Telco Cloud Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) helps Vodafone Egypt scale its network to meet unprecedented increases in data traffic while simplifying its operational model. The Nokia SDM solution is currently used for other applications, such as Mobile Number Portability (MNP) and Equipment Identity Register (EIR). Nokia also provides cloud integration and implementation services to enable a smooth transition to the SDM solution. The deployment is a significant step in the complete transformation of Vodafone Egypt’s network to continue providing the best-in-class services to its subscribers.

In addition, by deploying Nokia Registers, Vodafone Egypt is able to manage its subscriber data and authentication from a centralized location and across all technologies regardless of whether they are fixed or mobile. This leads to better network efficiency and faster, smoother introduction of new services. As a result, Vodafone Egypt is able to maintain its leadership position while significantly reducing the time-to-market for the launch of new services.

Osama Said, CTO at Vodafone Egypt, said: “This deployment is a testimony of our strong and enduring relationship with Nokia. Nokia’s proven SDM solution is enabling us to enhance efficiency by consolidating subscriber data across various networks. This is one of the earliest applications over the cloud and is not only helping us by offering a superior experience to our customers but also by simplifying our operational model.”

Sharaf ElDin Mohamed, Head of the Vodafone Egypt Customer Team at Nokia, said: “This is a significant deployment for us and underlines our capabilities in telco cloud and SDM technology. We are excited to help Vodafone Egypt deliver improved customer experience and innovative services, which enables the operator to improve customer loyalty and maintain its leadership position in the industry.”

Overview of the Nokia solution used for the deployment:

· Nokia Telco Cloud NFV adds agility and flexibility in the network, leading to an improved customer experience

· Nokia cloud wise services including systems integration and migration services as well as care services covering hardware and software management were leveraged for the efficient and timely deployment

· Nokia Registers solution (including SDM, HLR, HSS, MNP, EIR and MMTEL) helps in consolidating and optimizing the subscriber data across different technologies thus helping the operator in enhancing its network efficiency

· Nokia NetAct gives the service provider a consolidated view of multi-domain, multi-technology networks for ensuring the best network experience