PARIS, France, 27 February 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are delighted to announce the launch of the second edition of the AfricaTech Awards.

This initiative aims to recognize and support Africa-focused companies with innovative tech solutions addressing key development challenges linked to climate change, health care, and financial inclusion. Founders are invited to apply for the awards in three categories – climate tech, fintech, and health tech – on the awards’ website from February 27 to March 12.

The winners of the AfricaTech Awards will be announced at Viva Technology 2023 to be held from June 14-17 in Paris. Knowledge partner Deloitte will help shortlist the top 15 startups under each sector category. After a second round of review by the awards judging panel, the top three startups in each category will be invited to join Viva Technology in Paris and pitch their innovative solutions in front of a global audience of investors, government representatives, and top tech executives.

The inaugural edition of the awards launched last year attracted more than 300 applicants. WEEE Centre won the award in the climate tech category, Click2Sure in fintech, and Chefaa in health tech.

For more information on the application process, eligibility criteria, and rewards for the winners, please visit the awards’ website

To read the full announcement by IFC, please click here

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of Viva Technology .

About IFC

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

About Viva Technology

VivaTech organizes Europe’s biggest technology and startup event each year, over four exciting days in Paris. We unite the most disruptive topics in tech, rule-breaking entrepreneurs, and the world’s largest technology breakthroughs, building an ecosystem where business gets done. VivaTech is a global community including thousands of visionary startups, investors, organizations, corporations, researchers, media, and talent. The seventh edition of VivaTech will take place June 14-17, 2023. For more information go to our website at https://vivatechnology.com/media or follow us on social media @VivaTech.

