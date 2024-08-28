Visit Of H.E Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission to Liberia

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Omar Alieu TOURAY was in Monrovia, Liberia for a one day working visit. He was accompanied by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

During his visit, the President of the ECOWAS Commission and his delegation met His Excellency Joseph Nyumah BOAKAI, President of the Republic of Liberia as well as other stakeholders.

Following Liberia’s credible elections in 2023, ECOWAS was in Monrovia to support Liberia’s post-election national reconciliation efforts in solidarity with the people of Liberia. Discussions had also highlighted regional security.

