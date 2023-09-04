Distinguished leaders in Education on Thursday the 31st of August came together to deliberate on the need to revolutionise the narrative surrounding the educational ecosystem in Africa at the Catalyst 2030’s Africa Forward event for August.

Themed “Shifting the Education Narrative,” the event was hosted by Danielle Tsamo of Catalyst 2030 and featured prominent education advocates including Dr. Chizoba Imoka, Founder of Unveiling Africa; Simi Nwogugu, CEO of Junior Achievement Africa; and Dr. Joyce Malombe, Founder & Director of Collective Rising Leadership Institute, as panel speakers.

Dr. Chizoba Imoka emphasised the need to move beyond discussions about education centred solely on access to learning and focusing instead on decolonizing Africa’s education systems. She passionately advocated for an African-centered approach to education, one that actively incorporates African history and its profound implications for the educational journey while cultivating inclusive leadership qualities among the youth in the continent.

Using findings from a recent research she conducted with young Africans, Dr. Imoka passionately stated, “We need an education narrative that enables us to support the emergence of an African-centred education system responds to our environment and still equips young people to contribute to a prosperous, inclusive, and dignified global community.”

Simi Nwogugu addressed the urgent need to cultivate a mindset and skill set conducive to the future success of African youth after school, given that millions enter the job market unprepared. Reflecting on discussions at the World Economic Forum about top 10 skills , she highlighted the gap between skills employers seek and those traditionally taught in African schools.

Nwogugu advocated for education that imparts skills fostering positive outcomes for African youth, enabling them to excel not only locally but on a global scale. The communal nature of African societies was underscored, emphasising the importance of programs that equip the youths to give back, remain globally relevant and drive community development.

Dr. Joyce Malombe echoed her fellow speakers’ sentiments, emphasising collective leadership as a means of effectively addressing community needs and engaging donors. She urged stakeholders to unite in prioritising the needs of African children, calling for collaborative efforts to drive African society forward.

Dr. Malombe emphasised that African social entrepreneurs should come together to identify shared challenges and define African values in education. The African child’s needs and solutions must be positioned at the forefront, to achieve education that aligns with their unique requirements.

The event ended with a collective call for the need for an independent educational ecosystem in Africa that is self sufficient, identifies the educational needs of the African child. The next Africa Forward session will take place in September, 2023.

About Catalyst 2030

Catalyst 2030 is a fast-growing global movement of people and organisations committed to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) by 2030. Joining forces with communities, governments, businesses and others, Catalyst 2030 members are changing systems at all levels through collective action and bold new strategies. See more here: https://catalyst2030.net/

About Africa Forward

Africa Forward, an initiative of Catalyst 2030’s African chapters seeks to rewrite the narrative about Africa. Our strategic shifts comprise of five Pillars:

(1) Narrative Shift, (2) Ecosystem Development, (3) Funding, (4) Job Creation and Career Counseling, and (5)Training and Capacity Development.

See more here: https://catalyst2030.net/africa forward/