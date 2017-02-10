What would you do to empower young girls in Africa?

Would you give them jobs? Would you feed them or leave them to get husbands at a very early age and bear kids? The possibilities are infinite. Lade Araba has founded a foundation of her dreams in order to fulfill the dreams of 1000, and counting, African girls.

When you educate a girl you change the trajectory of her life. And not just her life. You start to affect her family, her community, her nation.





























I talked to Lade Araba about her inspiration to found the Visiola Foundation, what she has learned from the experience, her hopes for the girls and for expanding the foundation’s mission.

As an African, born in Lagos, what does Africa mean to you?

I have lived most of my life outside of Africa, but interestingly enough I think that, that has really made me an afro-optimist and very passionate about all things African. Africa to me is a continent with vast potential and the potential that I see is in its people; it’s human resources. The girls and women of Africa are going to be the catalyst for the type of transformation that we all dream of.

The Visionary Leadership for Africa (Visiola Foundation) offers scholarships to high potential African girls from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue STEM degrees. What are your reasons for choosing to focus on girls and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics?

There is not a lot of women in the technical world, this is an issue that is being addressed all over the world. The U.S has programs that are targeted at getting more women especially the minority into STEM field, so you can imagine that the experience in Africa is even more dire. From a practical point of view; if half of our African population is female and if we assume that women are equally talented and have similar competencies as men then why would we intentionally exclude half of our potential population and yet want to stimulate economic growth and development? It makes sense to ensure that all citizens have equal access to education opportunities so that they can become the types of value-adding labour that our economy requires. If we don’t have more women in the technical field it basically means we are limiting our potential and science, technology, engineering and mathematics are the fields that enable economy to develop things, to produce and innovate and that is how we industrialize.

In the last three years Visiola Foundation has impacted about 1000 girls and counting.

What criteria do you use for the selection of scholarship recipients?

We look at the girls academic records to make sure they are within the top 10% of their graduating class, but because of our target market which are girls in rural areas and are financially disadvantaged we realise that the quality of education they are receiving in most cases is very poor so we also use qualitative data to identify the girls with potential.

What are the challenges you have in mentoring these girls?

One of them is getting these girls to believe in themselves. When you grow up in a community that constantly tells you, ‘’you are a girl and you can’t do it’’, it becomes very difficult to adopt to believing in yourself.

Why is it critical to invest in STEM education to help transform African economies?

STEM is what teaches us to think, create and solve problems. There is basically no economy that is industrialized today that was not built on industry; and what is industry you ask? Science, technology, engineering and mathematics. If we don’t understand STEM then we are never going to become producers and innovators.

Why African countries need to deliberately encourage more women to pursue STEM careers?

When you empower women there is always a positive correlation with economic growth and social development. Inequality is quite high in a number of African countries, so it is very important to try and close the gender divide in terms of human development. Women will transform the continent, they just need to be given a platform to be able to contribute to our development.

What other projects are you involved in?

I have been working on infrastructure finance with the African Development bank and I am also working as an advisor to the government in Nigeria. I have had a very diverse career thus far so we will see where I end up next.

What is your message to people wanting to make a difference, but are not sure where to start?

Just start and don’t stop. If you have a vision just go ahead and get started. It’s okay to make mistakes along the way, you will learn.

Final thoughts you would like to share with our readers?

It is really important to mentor the youth of Africa. Mentoring is really just listening, speaking and asking them questions, sharing experiences from your life and giving them the kind of advice that you received or that you wish you had received when you were their age.

The Visiola Foundation is building a pipeline of leading female African scientists, engineers, computer scientists, mathematicians, and innovators! Be a part of the story!