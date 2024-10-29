Visa Restriction Policy On Undermining Democracy In Ghana

The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Ghana and around the world. The Department of State is announcing a new visa restriction policy today that will restrict U.S. visas for any individual responsible for undermining democracy in Ghana. This policy will take effect in advance of Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place December 7, 2024.

This visa restriction policy would apply only to specific individuals who undermine democracy and is not directed at the Ghanaian people nor the Government of Ghana. Ghana has achieved three decades of democratic elections and the peaceful transfer of power between parties – a record to be proud of and a model to cherish. The United States’ readiness to impose visa restrictions if circumstances warrant is an example of our support for the aspirations of all Ghanaians for a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process that reflects the will of the people.

This visa restriction policy is pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and allows the Department of State to implement visa restrictions for individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Ghana, including through the manipulation or rigging of the electoral process; the use of violence to intimidate, coerce or prevent people from exercising their rights to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly; the use of measures designed to intimidate, coerce or prevent political party representatives, voters, or members of civil society or the media from voicing or disseminating their views; or engaging in any other activity designed to improperly influence the conduct or outcome of an election. Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Persons who undermine democracy in Ghana — including in the lead-up to, during, and following Ghana’s 2024 elections may be found to be ineligible for visas under this policy.

Source: U.S Department of State