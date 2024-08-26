Virtual Meeting Between the Audit Board of the Republic of Indonesia (BPK) and the Libyan Audit Bureau

On August 20, 2024, the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, in collaboration with the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK), held a virtual meeting with the Libyan Audit Bureau to discuss cooperation in the management of state finances. This meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration between the two institutions in enhancing the accountability of public financial management.

This collaboration is expected to reinforce the integrity and cooperation of audit institutions in both countries, as well as promote better financial management practices. BPK and the Libyan Audit Bureau are committed to continuing to strengthen their relationship and share knowledge in order to achieve the common goal of building strong financial governance.​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya.