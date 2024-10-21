Vice-President Afif to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa

The Vice- President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Ahmed Afif will represent the Seychelles’ Head of State, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan at the 27th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations (CHOGM) scheduled to be held in Samoa from 25–26 October 2024.



Samoa will host the Executive Sessions, where Heads of Government will assess the progress made since the last CHOGM held in Rwanda two years ago and chart a course for the years ahead. CHOGM Samoa 2024 will feature several Ministerial Meetings, 35 side events, four Forums, and the election of the new Commonwealth Secretary-General.

