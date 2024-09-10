VFS Global and Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) support the eThekwini South African Football Association (SAFA) and Stellenbosch Region, with extensive coaching courses

World-renowned football federation, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) in partnership with VFS Global (www.VFSglobal.com), concluded extensive coaching courses held in Stellenbosch and in Durban earlier this year. The initiative is in line with VFS Global’s community outreach initiatives across the globe with a focus on youth empowerment and skill development.

The KNVB-accredited course conducted under its WorldCoaches Programme in partnership with SAFA eThekwini, saw a total of 56 coaches from across Durban and Cape Town, with almost 50% of the participants being women. The coaches were accredited with a globally recognised certificate, as part of KNVB’s WorldCoaches global drive of using football to drive social development.

The five-day workshop saw the coaches being exposed to the latest global trends of youth coaching and equipped with the necessary tools and information to be role models in their respective communities. In addition to tactical knowledge empowerment, key societal topics such as child protection, leadership, and social change formed part of the learning process for the coaches. The course hosted over 265 participating players throughout the two weeks, allowing the coaches to put together sessions they had learnt from the instructors into practice.

“This was truly an eye-opening experience for our coaches. Most of them are keen to learn and empower themselves, and thanks to such a programme, our region is not only producing future coaches. but key role models for our communities, thanks to KNVB”, said SAFA eThekwini Technical Director, Maxwell Ndlovu.

Speaking on behalf of the KNVB, instructor Bert Zuurman said the reception and eagerness shown by the coaches were encouraging and indicative of a bright youth football future for the region.

“We are honoured to share our knowledge and experience with these coaches, who are not just coaches but are now role models. Our programmes are uniquely designed to make use of football as a driver for social change, and it is important that our coaches are receptive to both the tactical and social development divisions of the programme. We wish all the coaches the best of luck, and sincerely thank SAFA eThekwini for providing us with the platform”, said Johan van Geijn, Founder of KNVB WorldCoaches.

“Through this programme, we are not only equipping coaches with the latest in football tactics but also instilling in them a sense of social responsibility. Through such initiatives that also empower young people to stay in school, we’re shaping not just athletes, but future leaders by providing coaches with the tools to be role models. Our investment in South Africa underscores our dedication to youth empowerment worldwide, harnessing sports to pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future”, added Nadia Wicks, Head of Operations- Southern Africa, VFS Global.

The goal of the WorldCoaches program is to give participants critical thinking skills and resources required to make critical decisions both on and off the field.

About VFS Global:

As the world’s leading outsourcing and technology service specialist, VFS Global embraces technological innovation including Generative AI to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritizes ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 68 client governments. Operating over 3,400 Application Centres in 153 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 294 million applications since 2001.

Headquartered in Zurich and majority owned through investment funds managed by Blackstone Inc, along with the Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, VFS Global is committed to creating value for all stakeholders and leading in responsible, innovative solutions making government services more effective and efficient.

About KNVB – WorldCoaches:

WorldCoaches is a programme based on the KNVB’s extensive international coaching experience and its belief that no matter where in the world, football can be used as a means for social development. Our trained WorldCoaches play a key role in this by inspiring and coaching children in their athletic and social development.

During WorldCoaches courses, youth are trained to become football coaches and role models in their own community. In doing so, the WorldCoaches programme focuses on three themes that directly contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These are: personal development, health and social cohesion. The SDGs were set by the United Nations and aim to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. As such, through the unique and universal appeal of football, the KNVB attempts to reduce the impact of various social challenges and aims to contribute to a better society.