Verdant IMAP has advised a leading UK private equity firm on the sale of Awash Wines SC

Verdant IMAP (www.Verdant-Cap.com) has advised a leading UK private equity firm on the sale of Awash Wines SC, a leading Ethiopian wine producer, to a strategic investor consortium. The sale represented an 89% interest in Awash Wines SC

Founded in 1936, Awash Wines is one of the oldest and most established wine producers in Ethiopia, known for its range of quality wines, including the popular Axumit, Gouder, and Awash brands. The company has a rich history and has been instrumental in shaping the Ethiopian wine industry.

The transaction reinforces Verdant IMAP’s position as a leading advisor to private equity clients in Africa and builds on its market-leading sector competence in advising on transactions in the FMCG and agri-business sector. Verdant IMAP has been achieved league table positions in the top four of the DealMakers Africa league tables in three consecutive years, 2021-2024.

Terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

Verdant IMAP is a leading investment bank operating on a pan-African focus, specialising in M&A and in private capital markets. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP partner firm for its region. IMAP with partner firms in nearly 50 countries, with over 600 M&A professionals, completing over 200 M&A transactions per year, reinforces Verdant IMAP’s capability to deliver innovative financial solutions to clients across Africa and around the World. www.Verdant-Cap.com