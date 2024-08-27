Vaccinating a child is an act of love: Combatting measles in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

In the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams vaccinated 70,000 children against measles during a 37-day campaign in one of the most neglected areas of the country, using planes and motorcycles to reach people.

In just the first half of this year, 10,000 measles cases were recorded in Maniema, along with 500 measles-related deaths. However, the exact number of children in the province affected by the disease is unknown because some children are never taken to a health facility due to the long distances and cost involved. Most local health facilities receive very little external support.

MSF’s vaccination campaign reached 60,000 children between 6 months and 9 years old in Kampene health zone, while 10,000 children were vaccinated against measles in Salamabila health zone within just one week. In addition, more than 2,000 measles patients were treated by MSF-supported Ministry of Health staff at Kampene general referral hospital, including 684 severe cases, of whom 40 did not survive. More than 2,000 children under 2 years old were also vaccinated against pneumonia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Médecins sans frontières (MSF).