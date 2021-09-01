Using Higher Learning as an Excuse Out of Nigeria

After more than 200 unsuccessful job applications on LinkedIn alone, Nigerian student Modupe Osunkoya knew time was running out for her to extend her stay in Belgium. With three months left on her student visa, she either had to get a job or leave the country. But there was another option – enrolling for her third post-graduate degree since leaving Nigeria in 2017. Tuition fees as low as 1,000 euros ($1,200; £850) per year and the relatively low cost of living for students in Belgium, compared to some other European countries, have made it an attractive destination for many Nigerians from average-income backgrounds. “Living expenses are low – you can get accommodation for 300 euros per month,” said Ms Osunkoya. Like many others, she left home with only a semester of tuition fees paid and enough pocket money to last a few weeks. She financed her education by working up to 20 hours per week, as she is legally allowed to do, earning up to 1,000 euros per month.SOURCE: BBC