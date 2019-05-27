Username Investments Crowned The 2019 Real Estate SME Of The Year During The Annual Bizna SME Awards

Username Investments won the coveted 2019 Real Estate SME of the Year Award during the Annual Bizna SME Awards Gala Dinner held at Laico Regency Hotel in Nairobi. The theme of the event was ‘Sustainability through partnerships’.

The awards sought to recognize and celebrate small and medium-sized enterprises based on their performance, profitability, quality of products and customer relations. Nominees for the coveted award were drawn from various sectors of the economy including agribusiness, transport, transport, real estate, tourism and hospitality, digital and social media, education and entertainment.

“We hope to settle as many Kenyans as possible and ensure they have a place they can call home. We thank God, our members of staff, customers and stakeholders for believing in us. According to the World Bank’s Kenya Economic Update nearly 61% or urban households live in slums causing a great need to offer decent and affordable shelter. This award is a testament to the role we are playing in making Affordable Housing a reality for all Kenyans”, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investments said as he received the award.

“Our efforts to offer Affordable land are not only confined in Kenya. We have extended this opportunity to over three million Kenyans living in the diaspora and have a desire to settle in their own homes once they retire and come back home. From June to July 2019 we shall be attending various forums in United States of America and our Team will present opportunities for this huge population to invest in affordable properties and be part of Kenya’s economic growth,” Reuben continued.

“98 percent of all businesses in Kenya are SMEs, employing 14.9 million Kenyans and contributing 28 percent of the GDP according to the recent National Economic Survey Report by The Central Bank of Kenya. We are honoured to be part of this critical sector that has provided a platform for employment to young people, a population we have been empowering to own their own homes. As an SME, we have issued over 6,000 title deeds and we will continue to deliver more as we gear towards becoming the best and the most preferred real estate Company in Kenya and the region”, Reuben concluded.

Reuben also thanked Bizna Kenya for creating an opportunity to recognise and celebrate SMEs who are an integral point in the growth of the economy.

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won are Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Best Land and Investment Company at Kenya Homes Expo, Best Land Agency in the use of digital solutions to enhance Customer Experience in September and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards. The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards their goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

