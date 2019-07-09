Username Investments Clinches Award For Best Stand In Real Estate Category At The 2019 Nakuru National Agricultural Show

Username Investments won the Best Stand in Real Estate Category for excellent innovation portrayed in their stand during the premier event held between 3rd– 7th July at Nakuru Show Grounds. The event brought together players from the agriculture, finance, transport, manufacturing, education, textile, hospitality, research, health and insurance sectors.

The award Ceremony was presided over by Hon. Simon Chelugui, the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Water and Sanitation. Speaking during the event, the CS commended the over 150 exhibitors for their outstanding innovations.

The theme for this year’s Show was “Promoting Innovation and Technology in Trade and Agriculture”. In line with the theme, the Company showcased innovative ways of investing in real estate through a visual guideline on how to purchase land online through their website. The platform provides investors an opportunity to navigate through the various affordable projects, select their preferred property and make payment. The website also has a feature where clients are able to request for their account statements in order to track their payments.

On receiving the news of the grand win, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investments noted that the stand concept was inspired by the desire toreflect the comfort that comes with owning a home in a serene environment. It gave a unique opportunity to display technology in real estate that continues to draw Username Investments towards their mission of providing the current and upcoming generations with a place to call home.

“Our stand combined the aesthetics of indoor living and the delightful outdoor experience. There were Safari Chairs, stacks of hay, a TV and a fire place to represent the items found in a home. The stand attracted a huge number of visitors who were particularly interested in the step by step process of purchasing land online and the success stories of our clients that were being played on the screen. Everyone who visited our stand received investment insights from our professional staff,” Reuben continued.

The CEO noted that, “The 2019 ASK Show has been a great platform in increasing our outreach efforts to young people with investment opportunities especially in Nakuru County, which requires 10,000 affordable housing units in order to meet the current housing demand. However, only 2,000 units are available, creating a shortfall of 8,000 units according to a report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics. We continue to provide affordable land in Nakuru as a way of creating a long-term solution to housing”.

The CEO finally thanked the Agricultural Society of Kenya for organizing the forum which made it possible to share information about affordable properties to various publics and enable them own land as the first step towards home ownership in line with the Affordable Housing Agenda under the Government’s Big Four Development Agenda.