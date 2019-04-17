Username Investments CEO Bags Diversity And Inclusion Business Executive Champion Award

Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd. received Business Executive Champion Award during the 2019 National Diversity and Inclusion Award Gala Dinner recently held at Safari Park Hotel. The theme for this year’s event was “Making inclusion an everyday reality-celebrating your inclusion successes”.

The awards seek to recognize and honour exceptional leaders who have demonstrated sound leadership and have successfully applied it to spearhead growth and prominence for their businesses and/or careers. Moreover, they are committed to the inclusion of people of diverse communities, gender equality at their workplace, advance knowledge on the business case for diversity and inclusion.

“We are honoured to receive this award today. At Username Investments we embrace a culture of diversity and Inclusion in all our operations. With a variety of affordable products in our catalogue, thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life have acquired land to build their homes. This recognition is unique to us being the only real estate company that participated. This indicates our leading and unique commitment in making property ownership inclusive of all Kenyans irrespective of their incomes.”

“We also work with communities where our projects are located to create employment without discrimination. Our staff members are across all walks of life from both genders and across communities. This enables us achieve our mission to provide the current and upcoming generation with a place they can call home,” Reuben said as he received the award.

The CEO thanked clients, stakeholders and all Kenyans for believing in the leading real estate and development company that has been on the forefront in providing affordable and value added land in areas close to urban centres. He also thanked Daima Trust for organizing the awards to celebrate individuals and Companies that have led efforts in achieving inclusivity.

This is the second year these awards are held to recognize, celebrate and honour Corporate organizations, NGOs, government agencies and individuals who champion for the inclusion of persons with disability, the youth; as well as gender equality champions, peace and cohesion champions and green economy champions. The participants were lauded for their role in making inclusion an everyday reality in their businesses and the county at large.

Username Investment Ltd. extended an Easter Offer of 20% off for the first 100 investors in their newest project Selim Plains- Konza. Cash investors will buy at Ksh 299,000 instead of Ksh 375,000. This project is conveniently located 15 minutes’ drive from Konza City along the upcoming Greater Southern bypass that links Konza and Isinya. A flexible payment plan is also available.