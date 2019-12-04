Username Investments Awarded The Best SME Aligned To The Affordable Housing Agenda

Username Investment Ltd. won the Best SME Aligned to The Affordable Housing Agenda by Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) during the recently held Kenya Business Awards Gala Dinner at KICC Nairobi. The award targeted a real estate company that has been outstanding in providing affordable real estate investment opportunities for Kenyans in line with the Government’s Affordable Housing Agenda. Hon. Peter Munya, Cabinet Secretary, Trade and Industrialization was the Guest of Honour during the awards Gala.

Kenya Business Awards seek to recognize Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya that have shown outstanding performance in various aspects of their businesses and support towards the realization of the Big Four agenda.

“This award is a recognition of our efforts to empower Kenyans to own a place they can call home contributing towards the realization of Affordable Housing Agenda, one of the 4 key pillars of the government development agenda while also providing employment to over 50 young people directly. I am proud of Username Team, our clients and stakeholders for believing in us and making us the preferred real estate Company in Kenya and now in Africa.” Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd saidwhile receiving the award.

“Kenya is a youthful country characterized by rural-urban migration creating a great need for housing in urban areas. Provision of decent and affordable housing is key towards ensuring that the young population settle their families before old age knocks in. However, how can a family with a monthly income of Ksh 30,000 afford a property worth over a million shillings? These households can only afford a mortgage of up to Ksh 500,000 and this means that there is a great need for affordable properties.” Reuben continued

He also noted that the lack of affordable land in areas close to urban areas drew the attention of Username Investment Ltd. and for over 6 years the Company has been offering affordable land with prices as low as Ksh 199,000 with flexible payment plan to ensure that Kenyans have a place they can call home. “With over 38 projects and over 6,202 title deeds issued, we are glad to be creating a lasting impact to generations.”

Reuben continued by noting that, “The government is in the process of implementing the Affordable Housing Agenda by constructing 500,000 units by 2022. As a trusted real estate Company, we have been supporting the Government’s efforts by offering affordable land in areas close to urban areas such as Nakuru, Ngong, Kangundo Road, Athi River, Naivasha, Konza, Matuu among others. This has enabled our clients venture into construction of their own homes in phases until they settle their families. We believe this our unique role that continues to create a sustainable way of ensuring we handle the current crisis of lack of housing in our country and also ensure the continuity of the Affordable Housing Agenda. Gradually we will be able to meet the housing deficit in Kenya.”

In conclusion, Reuben encouraged Kenyans to consider investing in affordable land as the year comes to an end. He noted that the Company is focused on making everyone’s investment dream a reality before the end of 2019 by ensuring that investors have an opportunity to enjoy Christmas through Christmas Mbuzi with Username Campaign. All cash investors in all projects will receive a Mbuzi and also qualify for a chance to win a fully paid holiday trips for two in Thailand, Mombasa and Maasai Mara, among other prizes.