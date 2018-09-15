Username Investment Ltd. is the best land agency in the use of digital solutions, this award was given during The Digital Inclusion Awards Gala Dinner held yesterday 14th September 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi. The award targeted a real estate company that has adopted digital solutions in offering their products and services to create a more efficient and convenient way that has positively impacted the lives of their clients.

Digital Inclusion Awards is organized annually by Digital Events in conjunction with ICT Authority and 2018 was the second edition of these awards. This year the awards brought together key players in diverse fields ranging from real estate, banking, transport, manufacturing, communication, processing industries among others. The unique use of digital solutions by each of them in transforming the lives of clients was uniquely recognized.

“The award is a great achievement and a recognition of how Username Investment Ltd. has embraced the use of digital platforms for the last 5 years to provide prompt updates to clients on projects and respond to client queries. We are glad to have recently launched a new website that allows for the online purchase of land and online booking of free site visits to our properties. This has been key especially to Kenyans living in the diaspora who are looking to invest back home but have no concrete details on the investment opportunities available back home. This website provides an automated layout that allows you to select a plot and make direct payment to Username.” Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd. said as he received the award.

“Innovation is one of our key values and we continuously look for ways of making investment easier for our customers, staff members, suppliers and stakeholders” Reuben continued, “we are glad that we have made investment convenient especially for our young people in Kenya, investing in land is now easy and straightforward with Username. We are an innovative real estate company that is continuously adopting ways to positively change the real estate sector in Kenya”.

The CEO called upon young people to invest with the real estate company that has made land affordable, this is the unique role Username Investment Ltd. is playing towards the achievement of the Affordable Housing Agenda. He also lauded the clients who have believed in the Investment company, stakeholders and staff members who endlessly voted for the company in the just concluded awards. According to Reuben, this support was not only relevant to the winning the award, but also a strategic backing of the company’s vision of being the best and the most preferred real estate company in Kenya and the region.

He also thanked the organizers of the Digital Inclusion Awards for recognizing the unique role played by technology to enhance business success and convenient delivery of products and services to clients.

Username Investment Ltd. launched its 27th project in Nakuru during the event. Springfield-Nakuru Phase III is located a distance of 20 minutes’ drive from Nakuru Town along Nakuru-Eldoret highway and 1 Kilometre from the tarmac next to Springfield Phase I & II projects done June and July 2018. The project has an introductory cash price of Kshs 429,000 for an eighth of an acre plot and an installment option of up to 12 months is also available. The company is giving an attractive offer of 1 free plot for every 10 plots purchased. Username Investment Limited offers free site visits to the project every Wednesday and Saturday and booking for the site visit can be easily done by booking through the website that has prompt online support for clients who have queries during the purchase process.

Username Investment Limited is an established Kenyan real-estate development and Investment Company. The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards their goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

