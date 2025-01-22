USAID Announces Additional USD $9.95M To Support African Seed Action Plan Through CESSA

In line with the African Union (AU) Extraordinary Summit on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), hosted by the Government of Uganda in Kampala, USAID announced a significant contribution of up to USD $9.95M towards strengthening the Centre of Excellence for Seed Systems in Africa (CESSA) to support the building of functional seed systems on the content.

The Centre of Excellence for Seed Systems in Africa (CESSA) focuses on forming strategic partnerships to address various challenges in African seed systems, and it serves as a “one-stop center” to accelerate the building of functional seed systems required for a food secure continent.

The funding is a key step in advancing the African Union’s Seed Sector Action Plan (2020–2030), an integral component of the continent’s agricultural agenda within CAADP. Building on evidence-based assessments and previous collaboration between USAID and AGRA, the resources will enable CESSA to work with partners in addressing identified weaknesses in seed systems in various African countries that will be critical in ensuring food & nutrition security, particularly in Africa’s drought-prone regions. This includes Early Generational Seed production, development, commercialization, and quality assurance of improved seed varieties, farmer awareness, and sector planning and coordination.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President, AGRA, said, “Strengthening Africa’s seed systems is a fundamental component of the continental agenda in the newly endorsed Kampala Declaration and a priority for food security, resilience, and inclusive economic growth in African countries. AGRA is pleased to deepen collaboration with USAID and other partners through CESSA, drawing on collective strengths, expertise, and portfolios to support this country-led agenda and develop the sector together.

Initial Efforts

As a first collaboration under the award with CESSA, AGRA is pleased to announce a three-year investment of up to USD $3M in Seeds2B Africa, a private social enterprise based in Kenya that will work to increase smallholder farmers’ resilience, incomes, food security, nutrition and ultimately improve their livelihoods in Kenya, Malawi, and Tanzania.

“This investment underscores the vital role of resilient seed systems in improving agriculture across sub-Saharan Africa,” said Mr. Tony Gathungu, Global Head of Seeds2B and CEO of Seeds2B Africa Social Enterprise. “Seeds2B Africa will drive the commercialization of stress-tolerant, nutrient-dense, and market-preferred seeds while building the capacity of seed companies to generate demand and expand access. By equipping farmers with high-quality seeds and innovative tools, this initiative will enhance resilience, boost productivity, and improve livelihoods across the region.”

The Way Forward

AGRA has been contributing to the development of Africa’s seed systems since 2006, when it was founded. In this time, the organisation has funded development and release of 659 improved varieties for 18 crops. This is in addition to supporting 119 homegrown seed companies in 18 African countries, which have, until now, produced 847,655 metric tonnes of quality seed, benefiting 25.1 million farmers.

With the formation of CESSA two years ago, AGRA has further enhanced efforts to work with partners in support of this continental priority, seeking to build an eco-system that accelerates access to improved varieties for all farmers.

Over the last year, AGRA has carried out national seed system assessments in 11 countries (Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique) using a diagnostic tool known as the Seed System Assessment Tool (SeedSAT), to identify gaps and make recommendations for redress. These have been costed and compiled into National Seed Investment Plans which governments can now use to guide investments. AGRA and partners will prioritize efforts to deliver on these National Seed Investment Plans in line with the AU Seed Sector Action Plan.

The announcement in Kampala reflects the AU Extraordinary Summit’s broader agenda to catalyze agricultural transformation and position Africa as a leader in global food systems.