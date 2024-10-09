US Sanctions Official Procuring Arms for Sudan’s RSF

The US has imposed sanctions on Algoney Hamdan Daglo Musa, brother of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander, accusing him of procuring weapons for the paramilitary group, thereby prolonging Sudan’s civil war. The RSF, led by his brother Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), has been in conflict with Sudan’s army since April 2023, causing widespread famine and displacing millions. Algoney’s actions, according to the US Treasury, have contributed to the humanitarian crisis in al-Fashir in North Darfur. The Treasury further stated that Algoney controls front companies, including the UAE-based Tradive General Trading, used for RSF procurement. While Washington has refrained from sanctioning Hemedti directly, it has targeted those around him, including another brother, Abdelrahim Dagalo.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS