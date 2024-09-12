US Promises Support for Africa’s AI Development

During the recently concluded two-day pan-African AI conference in Lagos, Nigeria, the US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell announced US support for Africa’s AI advancement. Speaking at the Summit, Campbell emphasized the importance of collaboration between African and US AI researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to foster innovation and address global challenges such as health, food security, and climate change on the continent. He praised Africa’s growing importance in the global tech landscape and urged the development of human capital, research ecosystems, and AI-ready institutions. He lauded the African Union’s AI strategy as a roadmap for using AI to drive growth across education, agriculture, infrastructure, and peace and security, among others. Africa’s AI market currently represents a mere 2.5% of the global total. Nevertheless, experts believe the technology’s application can increase the continent’s economy by $2.9 trillion by 2030.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS

Share it!