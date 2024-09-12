US Promises Support for Africa’s AI Development

By / / Top 10 News

During the recently concluded two-day pan-African AI conference in Lagos, Nigeria, the US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell announced US support for Africa’s AI advancement. Speaking at the Summit, Campbell emphasized the importance of collaboration between African and US AI researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to foster innovation and address global challenges such as health, food security, and climate change on the continent. He praised Africa’s growing importance in the global tech landscape and urged the development of human capital, research ecosystems, and AI-ready institutions. He lauded the African Union’s AI strategy as a roadmap for using AI to drive growth across education, agriculture, infrastructure, and peace and security, among others. Africa’s AI market currently represents a mere 2.5% of the global total. Nevertheless, experts believe the technology’s application can increase the continent’s economy by $2.9 trillion by 2030.

SOURCE: VOA NEWS

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.