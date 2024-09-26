US President Biden to Visit Angola Next Month in First Africa Trip

US President Joe Biden will visit Angola from October 13-15, marking his first trip to Africa since he was sworn into office. The visit will come after a trip to Berlin, where Biden intends to strengthen alliances and thank Germany for supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia. In Angola, Biden will meet President João Lourenço to discuss enhancing economic ties and improving security. The two will also discuss a potential rail project that will begin in Angola and connect the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Biden’s impending visit highlights the evolving US-Angola relationship and reinforces America’s commitment to African partners. Biden originally wanted to visit Africa last year, but his plans were suspended due to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in 2023. His visit underscores US efforts to strengthen ties with African democracies in a bid to counter China’s growing influence on the continent.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share it!