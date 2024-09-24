US General Confirms Plans for American Troops’ Return to Chad

The United States is planning to return Special Forces to Chad five months after they departed ahead of the nation’s presidential election in April 2024. Their return follows a recent decision by Chadian President Mahamat Deby. Major General Kenneth Ekman confirmed the decision in a recent interview, explaining that the return will involve a limited number of Special Forces soldiers. According to him, the returning forces will work to counter the growing extremist threat in the region, alongside Chad’s 11,000-strong counterterrorism force. Ekman revealed that Chad’s direction of approach is crucial for enabling US forces to operate from the outside in, as opposed to the inside out approach used in Niger. He also highlighted that while US counterterrorism operations in the region have diminished, following the recent departure of US troops from Niger, the shared security goals between the US and the West African country will continue to link them.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS

