Us ‘Fossil Fuel Fanboys’ Stand for Africa – We Won’t be Deterred by Hateful Bashing

Independent researcher and activist Richard Worthington has turned to slander to get a headline, publishing an attack article against the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) and its annual event, African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy (https://AECWeek.com). According to him, it is time to denounce the self-serving narratives of opportunists demanding – in the name of the poor – favorable finance to keep fossil fuel exploitation profitable. Rather than using his voice to provide a piece of literature that explores the reasons why Africa still faces such a deeply entrenched energy crisis, Worthington chose instead to attack the very organization that is trying to solve this challenge.

The AEC – in its efforts to facilitate investment, promote Africa’s energy narrative and drive impactful development across the continent – has been the target of many hits over the years. This, however, is nothing compared to what goes on every day in Africa, where over 600 million people still lack access to electricity. This is nothing compared to the number of people who remain in the dark, the potential that goes unnoticed and the futures of many Africans that remain uncertain. The AEC, who does in fact serve as the voice of the African energy sector, will continue taking hits, just as we will continue to do everything we can to make energy poverty history. Such attacks always emerge when we are in proximity of hosting Africa’s premier event for the energy industry, which is designed to help unite African energy stakeholders with global investors to navigate industry’s most pressing challenges.

It is not about keeping fossil fuel exploitation profitable; it is about finally using these profits in Africa. What Worthington fails to mention, is that Africa’s fossil fuels have – for decades – only been profitable for western companies and nations. Africa has not had the benefit of using its resources to fuel its development, but rather, has been left in the dark while the rest of the world transforms. At a time when Africa is finally making strides to utilize its resources for its own development, ‘activists’ such as Worthington feel that this approach is one of the past. What other alternative does he propose? None. Instead, he states that the continent must let go of what might have been. By that logic, Africa should be content with remaining poor, in the dark and undeveloped, all in the name of climate change.

It is sad to see someone say anything they can to make headlines. It is also sad to see someone attack an industry that promises to do more than just develop Africa, but transform it through inclusive business opportunities, widespread infrastructure growth and pan-economic investment. The recent attack by Richard Worthington is just one of the many the AEC receives against people and institutions who are committed to leaving Africa in the dark. However, we will not be swayed. We won’t let this brazen attack against Africa hinder us from achieving our goals – to make energy poverty history.

Let us make one thing clear: we are not attached to anticipated revenues; we are wholly committed to giving Africa the chance to do what its western counterparts have done – develop. Fossil fuels will do just that. Renewable energy, hydrogen and alternative fuels will also do that, which is why we have and will continue to be strong advocates for a just transition, one in which every resource available on this continent is monetized in an integrated manner. We are not against ESG; we are against the notion that we have to follow a western approach to developing. Through platforms such as AEW: Invest in African Energy, we outline clear pathways to achieving dual goals of lowering emissions while enhancing energy security. We explore the biggest challenges the continent faces and propose solutions to address them. We sign deals, we foster collaboration and mobilize investment in communities and projects.

We look forward to seeing the entire industry at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 and invite the media to participate. Then they will they realize that this is not a platform for grand-standing and generalized statements. Rather, this is a movement to make energy poverty history. This is a chance to sign deals and drive impactful projects forward – every project; not just oil and gas but infrastructure, power generation, hydrogen and so much more. This is an opportunity to change the fate of Africa and chart a new path of development built on integration, inclusivity and a pro-African mindset. See you in Cape Town on November 4.

