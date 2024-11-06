US Forgives $1 Billion of Somalia’s Debt in Landmark Agreement

The United States has agreed to forgive $1.14 billion of Somalia’s debt, marking a significant financial milestone for the East African nation. The agreement, signed in Mogadishu by Somali Finance Minister Bihi Egeh and US Ambassador Richard Riley, reflects Somalia’s commitment to the IMF-driven economic reform agenda, which prioritizes domestic revenue growth, improved financial management, and strengthened governance. This debt relief follows similar agreements with other creditors, including France and Russia, highlighting international support for Somalia’s economic recovery. Egeh expressed gratitude to the US for its continued assistance, while Ambassador Riley praised Somalia’s dedication to reforms, emphasizing that a stable and prosperous Somalia benefits both nations. This deal highlights Somalia’s progress in stabilizing its economy and reducing its foreign debt burden.



SOURCE: MIDDLE EAST MONITOR