US Backs Permanent UN Security Council Seats for Africa

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has revealed that the US supports adding two permanent seats for African nations and one rotating seat for small island developing states to the United Nations Security Council. This proposal aims to address longstanding demands from developing nations for greater representation in the council, which currently consists of five permanent veto-wielding members: the US, Russia, China, France, and Britain. The initiative reflects the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen ties with Africa, where many are disappointed with its stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, and bolster its relationship with the Pacific Islands in its bid to counter China’s influence in the region. While the US backs this expansion, it does not support extending veto power to new members. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also called for reform, citing legitimacy and effectiveness concerns.



SOURCE: REUTERS

