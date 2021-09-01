Uptake of Chess Among Young Africans

Top 10 News / September 1, 2021 / 1 minute of reading

Kenyan champion James Kangaru Mwangi teaches young people to play chess. In Nigeria, Tunde Onakoya founded a chess school to uplift children.

SOURCE: CNN

Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here