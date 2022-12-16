Upcoming Digital Press briefing on the Outcomes of the U.S. Africa Leaders Forum with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez

MEDIA ADVISORY | December 20 Digital Press briefing on the Outcomes of the U.S. Africa Leaders Forum with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez

EVENT: Please join us on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, for a digital press briefing with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez. Under Secretary Fernandez will discuss the outcomes of the recently concluded U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. After brief opening remarks, Under Secretary Fernandez will take questions from participating journalists.

DETAILS:

Speaker: U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez

Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Time: 09:30 Washington, D.C. | 14:30 GMT | 16:30 Johannesburg

Language: English. French interpretation will be provided.

Ground rules: The briefing will be on the record.

Log-in info: To be provided upon RSVP.

