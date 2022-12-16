Upcoming Digital Press briefing on the Outcomes of the U.S. Africa Leaders Forum with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez

MEDIA ADVISORY | December 20 Digital Press briefing on the Outcomes of the U.S. Africa Leaders Forum with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez

EVENT:  Please join us on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, for a digital press briefing with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez.  Under Secretary Fernandez will discuss the outcomes of the recently concluded U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. After brief opening remarks, Under Secretary Fernandez will take questions from participating journalists.

DETAILS:

Speaker:           U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez

Date:                 Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Time:                 09:30 Washington, D.C. | 14:30 GMT | 16:30 Johannesburg

Language:       English. French interpretation will be provided. 

Ground rules: The briefing will be on the record.  

Log-in info:      To be provided upon RSVP.

RSVP:                 Please RSVP by clicking here 

Twitter:             Follow the conversation at #AFHubPress for the call.  Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.

LOGISTICS

  • Participants should log in to join the briefing 10 minutes early.  
  • Participants will be asked to type in their name, press affiliation, and location.  
  • The speaker will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to questions.  
  • Participants will be instructed to type their questions or indicate to the moderator in the chat that they wish to ask a live question.  Journalists may also submit written questions in advance when registering on Eventbrite or via e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov
  • If you experience technical difficulties during the briefing, you may send an e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov  to alert the moderator to any issues.

