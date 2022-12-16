Upcoming Digital Press briefing on the Outcomes of the U.S. Africa Leaders Forum with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez

MEDIA ADVISORY | December 20 Digital Press briefing on the Outcomes of the U.S. Africa Leaders Forum with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez
EVENT: Please join us on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, for a digital press briefing with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, Jose W. Fernandez. Under Secretary Fernandez will discuss the outcomes of the recently concluded U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. After brief opening remarks, Under Secretary Fernandez will take questions from participating journalists.
DETAILS:
Speaker: U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez
Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Time: 09:30 Washington, D.C. | 14:30 GMT | 16:30 Johannesburg
Language: English. French interpretation will be provided.
Ground rules: The briefing will be on the record.
Log-in info: To be provided upon RSVP.
RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking here
Twitter: Follow the conversation at #AFHubPress for the call. Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.
LOGISTICS:
- Participants should log in to join the briefing 10 minutes early.
- Participants will be asked to type in their name, press affiliation, and location.
- The speaker will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to questions.
- Participants will be instructed to type their questions or indicate to the moderator in the chat that they wish to ask a live question. Journalists may also submit written questions in advance when registering on Eventbrite or via e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov.
- If you experience technical difficulties during the briefing, you may send an e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov to alert the moderator to any issues.