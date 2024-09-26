Unstoppable Africa: Global Africa Business Initiative Champions Pioneering Partnerships and Bold Visions for the Continent’s Future

World leaders from business, government, finance, sports, and the creative arts convened in New York for the third annual “Unstoppable Africa” event today. Organized by the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) (https://GABI.UNGlobalCompact.org/), this summit aims to establish the continent as the premier destination for business, trade, and investment.

Under the theme “Unstoppable Africa: Shaping Global Ambitions for Agenda 2063,” the event emphasizes inclusive participation, focused dialogue, and actionable solutions. This two-day summit coincides with the United Nations General Assembly and is co-hosted by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and African Union Chairperson H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat. Coordinated by the UN Global Compact, GABI provides a crucial platform for global leaders—including Heads of State, CEOs, investors, policymakers, and industry specialists—to collaborate on advancing Africa’s business landscape.

The opening day featured notable attendees such as H.E. Andrzej Duda, President of Poland; Julie Monaco, Global Head of Public Sector Banking, Citi; Prof. Benedict O. Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank); WNBA All-Star and ESPN host, Chiney Ogwumike; Mr. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Founder and CEO of Dangote Group; Chido Mpemba, Special Envoy on Youth to AU Chairperson; and Mr. Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Their presence underscored the critical role Africa plays in shaping a prosperous and sustainable global future.

In his keynote video address, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships to drive progress in Africa and globally. He stated that achieving an unstoppable Africa requires “collective, unstoppable efforts to foster development in areas like renewable energy, food systems, education, and digital transformation.” Guterres also advocated for meaningful reforms in the global financial architecture to ensure that all countries receive the necessary support, while promoting job creation and economic growth through initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat highlighted Africa’s rich cultural diversity and the resilience of its people. “Africa’s story is one of determination, progress, and hope. Our strength lies not only in our resources but in our people—mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters—who tirelessly work to build a better future.”

Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed emphasized Africa’s emerging economic leadership, particularly with the African Union’s inclusion in the G20. This milestone enhances Africa’s voice in global governance and integrates the continent’s development priorities into broader decisions that promote equity and sustainability.

Insightful Sessions and Discussions

The opening session featured a powerful panel discussion titled “The ‘Africa Youth Fix’ for a World in Crisis.” This conversation explored the immense potential of Africa’s youth, who are eager to play a pivotal role in shaping the continent’s and the world’s future. With Africa’s median age at just 19, the panel highlighted the opportunities in harnessing the creativity, energy, and ambition of young people across sectors such as technology, trade, energy, and the creative industries.

In a session focused on boosting trade, Alhaji Aliko Dangote stressed the necessity of removing barriers to the movement of people, goods, and services to accelerate free trade in Africa. He pointed out the disparities in access faced by Africans compared to those holding American or British passports and emphasized that fostering business relationships requires greater freedom of movement.

During the “Unstoppable Africans” session, Faouzi Annajah, Co-Founder of NamX, shared his journey as an innovator in the electric vehicle market, discussing his ambitious project to launch Africa’s first hydrogen-powered SUV by 2027.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, outlined the company’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for Africa’s future. He emphasized Microsoft’s focus on developing world-class AI platforms and infrastructure that will benefit the continent.

WNBA All-Star and ESPN host Chiney Ogwumike announced her new foundation, Queens of the Continent, during a fireside chat with Masai Ujiri, President of the Toronto Raptors. The foundation aims to create opportunities for women and girls across Africa, using sport as a transformative vehicle to promote gender equity and access to opportunities.

As the event transitions into its second day, stakeholders will build on the momentum, focusing on actionable strategies to accelerate Africa’s growth agenda. The solutions roundtable will culminate in concrete commitments to address pressing challenges, including key trade and energy agreements and the impacts of climate change.

GABI remains dedicated to ensuring Africa’s pivotal role in shaping the global future is recognized and maximized. Day 2 promises more groundbreaking announcements and partnerships that will solidify Africa’s rise as an unstoppable force in the global economy. View of the photos from Unstoppable Africa event, Day 1 here (https://apo-opa.co/3ZHH3HR) and the event b-roll here (https://apo-opa.co/3ZDCu1m).

For more information on Day 2, visit the Website (https://apo-opa.co/3ZDOQGF).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global Africa Business Initiative.

Media Enquiries:

Rosemary Otalor

Rosemary.otalor@apo-opa.com

+2348027171405